Lady Pats celebrate victory

The Marshall Academy soccer team ended its season with a win. The Lady Patriots turned back Columbus Christian 3-2 on “Senior Night” Thursday. Bailey Blaker, the only 12th grader on the team, was honored during post-game ceremonies. “The last game of the season was a good game,” said coach Jeff Rhea, a parent who renewed the program this year after a one-year absence. “We have improved a lot for a young team. We learned a lot as a team and as coach.”

