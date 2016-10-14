Indians lose to ’Dogs

The Byhalia Indians’ homecoming game ended in a loss Friday night. The visiting Bulldogs from New Albany, located about 50 miles south via I-22, downed the Indians 24-6. Also, this was Byhalia’s second setback in District 2-4A. The Bulldogs were over the ball at the start of the first. A quick flare left netted 9 yards. They later suffered a big loss when Loden Bolen was sacked by Tim Jones. The Bulldogs couldn’t recover the yardage and Payton Snyder had to punt the ball over to Byhalia.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.