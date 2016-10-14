Suspect arrested after trying to rob bank

A Barton man was arrested Friday just a few hours after an attempted bank robbery at Mt. Pleasant. Marshall County authorities have charged Gregory Joe Kemp, 54, of the 100 block of Quinn Road, with attempted robbery, according to Sheriff Kenny Dickerson. He said at approximately 2:04 p.m. October 7, a call came in to 911 from the branch of First State Bank, just off Highway 72 at Mt. Pleasant, regarding an attempted robbery in progress.

