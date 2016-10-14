Blues, Cruise and BBQ kicks off this Saturday in the alley
Fri, 10/14/2016 - 12:20pm News Staff
SUE WATSON
The Holly Springs Board of Aldermen approved a request by local musicians to hold a fall music festival in Blues Alley (North Center Street). The alley was the initial location of the Bikers and Blues held on Thursday nights during the summer and sponsored by the Main Street Chamber. That event for several years set up in the alley then moved out on East College Avenue in front of the alley.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.