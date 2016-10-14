Rust students visit HS Intermediate

Fri, 10/14/2016

Students from Dr. Helen Oliver’s classroom management course at Rust College, recently visited Holly Springs School District’s Intermediate School to observe students and teachers in a classroom setting. The college students, met with Ms. Hunt, a Rust College graduate and fourth grade language arts instructor, who spoke to the college students on the importance of having a plan and establishing procedures while developing their classroom management as an instructor.

 

