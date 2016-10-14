Madison Ortega selected to serve on YAB

Madison Ortega, a freshman at H.W. Byers High School has been selected to serve on the Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi’s (The Partnership) sixteen-member Generation FREE Youth Advisory Board (YAB). Generation FREE is Mississippi’s youth-led tobacco prevention movement against Big Tobacco where youth in grades seven – 12 can get plugged into ways to make a difference in their schools and communities. The Generation FREE YAB is comprised of youth in grades nine – 12. Ortega was one of many outstanding applicants who applied to serve on this YAB to make a difference in her community. She will make an exceptional addition to this stellar board. Each YAB member will work closely on activities with their local Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition director.

