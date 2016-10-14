Patriots crush Cougars

For the second week in a row, Marshall Academy scored on the game’s first play and routed a district opponent from Arkansas. Last week it was West Memphis. This week it was Lee. A halfback pass from Ryan McAlexander to Boyce McKinney, covering 58 yards, got the scoring show started as MA crushed the Cougars 50-6 Friday night at home. “We started fast, but Lee played us tough there in the first half,” said Coach Barrett Donahoe, whose Patriots led 15- 0 after one quarter and 29-6 at intermission. “They battled us hard, but ultimately, we continued to fight and pulled away.”

