Tornado a lesson on what’s important

The one-year anniversary of the December 23, 2015, tornado that hit several north Mississippi counties is just a couple of months away. All the individual stories of how the tornado came through and the impact its destruction had on the ordinary life of residents of Marshall County will never be told. Susie and Harold Murphy’s house, business shop and many vehicles were destroyed in the epic storm. The Murphys have about gotten their home and office back together but much work remains in going through their personal things, most of which were salvaged in the days following the tornado.

