City gets grant for water treatment

The City of Holly Springs has been notified it has been selected to receive a grant to repair the aging water treatment system, particularly portions that were built long ago with clay pipe and brick-lined manholes. Clay Moore, public works director, notified the board of aldermen that a Community Development Block Grant application was approved to repair or replace the lift station on Martin Luther King Drive, and to replace 5,500 feet of sewer line.

